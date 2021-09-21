Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $46.41 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.56 billion and approximately $323.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $46.41 or 0.00109958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00171552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.53 or 0.06834902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,191.98 or 0.99973907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.00765670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.35 or 0.00851482 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,256,871 coins and its circulating supply is 162,890,217 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

