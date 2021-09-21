Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,395 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 5,314 ($69.43) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The stock has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,353.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,397.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

