Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

