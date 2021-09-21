Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,142. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $111.39 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

