Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,061 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWMC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $95.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49.

