Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,804% compared to the average daily volume of 412 call options.

RNW traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 4,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,568. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

