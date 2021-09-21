Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.