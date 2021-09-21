Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Shares Up 2.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $99.33. Approximately 503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.96.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.