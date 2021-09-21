iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,903,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,216,000 after buying an additional 768,220 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,544,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.26. 11,247,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

