iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. 732,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

