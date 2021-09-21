iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after buying an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,394,000 after buying an additional 229,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,340,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,373,000 after buying an additional 231,549 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 2,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

