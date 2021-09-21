iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Day & Ennis LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. 670,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

