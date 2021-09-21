iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,360,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,065 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

