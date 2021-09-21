iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 249,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,360,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.