iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,630,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,911 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

