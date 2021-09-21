iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 832,705 shares.The stock last traded at $37.88 and had previously closed at $37.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

