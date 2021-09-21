iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QAT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

