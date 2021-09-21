iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 90,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,488,995 shares.The stock last traded at $62.82 and had previously closed at $62.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 405,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

