iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

