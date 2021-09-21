Ispolink (ISP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.74 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043966 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

