Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

ITMR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 23,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,854. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $486.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

