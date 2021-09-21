Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.44. 2,996,013 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,108,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a PE ratio of -82.75.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

