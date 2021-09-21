Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,362. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,503,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 219,492 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

