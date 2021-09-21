Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of JAGGF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,832. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

