JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 710,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

