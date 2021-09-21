JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 710,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $33.85.
About JCR Pharmaceuticals
