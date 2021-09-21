Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kingfisher in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

