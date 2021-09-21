Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Beverage Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Beverage in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $51.97 on Monday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in National Beverage by 106,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

