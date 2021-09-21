Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ZEAL stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.17. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($5.90). The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

