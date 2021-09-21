JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of JELD-WEN worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

JELD opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

