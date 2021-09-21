Jetcoin (JET) Achieves Market Cap of $458,088.51

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $458,088.51 and $83,990.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00128738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

