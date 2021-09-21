Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

