Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Tom Joule Purchases 50,000 Shares

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Tom Joule bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($140,449.44).

Tom Joule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Tom Joule acquired 17,400 shares of Joules Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £38,628 ($50,467.73).

JOUL opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.70 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. Joules Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Joules Group Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

