JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €12.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZIL2 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.93 ($16.39).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €11.67 ($13.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €5.94 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.27. The stock has a market cap of $739.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.