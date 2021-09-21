JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,887,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.