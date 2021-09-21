Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 792 ($10.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 715.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 664.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 459 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.79).
In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
