Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 792 ($10.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 715.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 664.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 459 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.79).

Get JTC alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.