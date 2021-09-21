JulSwap Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and $830,381.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00172205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00111978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.96 or 0.06967425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,821.12 or 0.99651639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00778027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,173,748 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

