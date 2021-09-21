JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gartner by 172.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $318.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.68 and a 200 day moving average of $241.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

