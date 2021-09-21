JustInvest LLC Buys 149 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,585.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,596.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,488.98.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

