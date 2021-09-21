JustInvest LLC Has $613,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $369.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

