JustInvest LLC Has $674,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

