JustInvest LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

