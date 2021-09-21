JustInvest LLC Sells 7,456 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,301,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.