JustInvest LLC Takes $693,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,876,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

