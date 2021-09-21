Kalos Management Inc. Buys 1,977 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.37. 1,217,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,333,330. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

