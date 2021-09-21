Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $1,837,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,924. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day moving average of $209.05. The company has a market capitalization of $408.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

