Kalos Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,363.38. 66,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,438.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,345.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

