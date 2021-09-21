Kalos Management Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hilltop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $957,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

