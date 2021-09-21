Kalos Management Inc. Sells 19,995 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

