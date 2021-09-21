Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $4.29. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 1,156,275 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $335.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

