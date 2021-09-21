Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.91.

KRTX stock opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,175. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

